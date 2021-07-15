Dr. Daniel Glass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Glass, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Glass, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tyler, TX.
Dr. Glass works at
Locations
Ent. Associates of East Texas1136 E Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 592-5601Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Met with Dr. Glass today and he was amazing. Very thorough exam and spent time with me. Fast service and great atmosphere. He is my new go to Doc. For sinus and throat issue.
About Dr. Daniel Glass, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glass has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glass has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Glass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glass.
