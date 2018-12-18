Overview

Dr. Daniel Gingold, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Gingold works at Valley Colorectal Surgeons in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.