Dr. Daniel Gingold, MD
Dr. Daniel Gingold, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Valley Colorectal Surgeons16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 505, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 387-8725
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Very good experience. Excellent communication.
About Dr. Daniel Gingold, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Cedars Sinai MC
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Macalester College
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
