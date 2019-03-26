Dr. Daniel Giacomo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giacomo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Giacomo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Giacomo, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Rosario, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Giacomo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences2650 Ridge Ave Fl 5, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 425-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Giacomo?
Dr. Giacomo was a lifesaver for me. After 40+ years of debilitating insomnia resulting from depression, Dr. Giacomo prescribed a new antidepressant along with another medication, in the smallest dose available, and within a few months I got my life back. He correctly diagnosed my problem, indicating that the antidepressant previously prescribed by another psychiatrist, was probably worsening the insomnia rather than helping. I am forever grateful to him.
About Dr. Daniel Giacomo, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215957568
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Tufts-New England Medical Center
- Universidad Nacional De Rosario, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giacomo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giacomo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giacomo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giacomo works at
Dr. Giacomo has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giacomo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Giacomo speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Giacomo. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giacomo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giacomo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giacomo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.