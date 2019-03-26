See All Psychiatrists in Evanston, IL
Adult Psychiatry
2 (54)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Daniel Giacomo, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Rosario, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Giacomo works at Northshore University Healthsystem in Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences
    2650 Ridge Ave Fl 5, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 425-6400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (41)
    Mar 26, 2019
    Dr. Giacomo was a lifesaver for me. After 40+ years of debilitating insomnia resulting from depression, Dr. Giacomo prescribed a new antidepressant along with another medication, in the smallest dose available, and within a few months I got my life back. He correctly diagnosed my problem, indicating that the antidepressant previously prescribed by another psychiatrist, was probably worsening the insomnia rather than helping. I am forever grateful to him.
    Mar 26, 2019
    About Dr. Daniel Giacomo, MD

    • Adult Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1215957568
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    • Tufts-New England Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Nacional De Rosario, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Giacomo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giacomo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giacomo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giacomo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giacomo works at Northshore University Healthsystem in Evanston, IL. View the full address on Dr. Giacomo’s profile.

    Dr. Giacomo has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giacomo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Giacomo. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giacomo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giacomo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giacomo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

