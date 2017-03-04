See All Hematologists in Philadelphia, PA
Hematology & Oncology
Dr. Daniel Geynisman, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med.

Dr. Geynisman works at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Kidney Cancer and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fox Chase Cancer Center
    333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 817-3000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Kidney Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 04, 2017
    Dr. Geynisman is an angel on earth. My husband was truly blessed to have been treated by him until his passing. He is very down to earth & made sure my husband was receiving the latest treatments & took a very personal interest in his condition. I have never met a Doctor like him before this. I would highly recommend him to anyone who needs to be treated for kidney cancer. He is up to date on all the latest treatments. We would not have had the extra time with my husband if it wasn't for him.
    Whitehall, PA — Mar 04, 2017
    About Dr. Daniel Geynisman, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • English, Russian
    • 1437343597
    • University of Chicago Medical Center
    • UPMC-Presbyterian
    • Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
