Dr. Daniel Gelrud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelrud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Gelrud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Gelrud, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Gelrud works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Galloway9408 SW 87th Ave Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 913-0666
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gelrud?
Like his manner, and did a great Colonoscopy!
About Dr. Daniel Gelrud, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780636241
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gelrud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gelrud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gelrud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gelrud works at
Dr. Gelrud has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gelrud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gelrud speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelrud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelrud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelrud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelrud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.