Overview

Dr. Daniel Gelrud, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Gelrud works at Gastro Health in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.