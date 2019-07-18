See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Boston, MA
Dr. Daniel Geller, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Geller, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Adelaide Medical School and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Geller works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 724-5600
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Psychiatry Research
    185 Cambridge St # 2200, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 724-5141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 18, 2019
    We have been working with Dr. Geller for many years and he has been an outstanding support. I highly recommend him.
    — Jul 18, 2019
    About Dr. Daniel Geller, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003807587
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Medical School
    • Johns Hopkins Hosp-Stanford
    • Flinders Med Ctr
    • University Of Adelaide Medical School
    • Flinders University / Flinders School of Medicine
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Geller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Geller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Geller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Geller works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Geller’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Geller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

