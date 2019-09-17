Overview

Dr. Daniel Gelb, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center.



Dr. Gelb works at University Of Maryland Orthopaedics in Columbia, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.