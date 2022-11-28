Dr. Daniel Geenen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geenen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Geenen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Geenen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.
Locations
Gi Associates LLC2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 1080, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 908-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When living with a digestive disease there are occasions when you simply can’t wait for an appointment. Dr. Geenen is responsive, thorough & easy to discuss embarrassing issues with. I trust him so much, I recommended him to family!
About Dr. Daniel Geenen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1144297508
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geenen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geenen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geenen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geenen has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geenen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Geenen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geenen.
