Dr. Daniel Gauthier, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sandwich, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital.



Dr. Gauthier works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Sandwich, IL with other offices in Lombard, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

