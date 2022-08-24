Overview

Dr. Daniel Gaudin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universite De Montreal Faculty Of Medicine|Universite De Montreal, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Gaudin works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.