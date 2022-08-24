Dr. Daniel Gaudin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaudin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Gaudin, MD
Dr. Daniel Gaudin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universite De Montreal Faculty Of Medicine|Universite De Montreal, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital30 E Apple St Ste 5254, Dayton, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Tricare
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, French
- 1881859676
- Chus University Sherbrooke
- Universite De Montreal Faculty Of Medicine|Universite De Montreal, Faculte De Medecine
Dr. Gaudin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaudin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaudin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaudin speaks French.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaudin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaudin.
