Dr. Daniel Garvin, MD

Pediatrics
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Daniel Garvin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in South Jordan, UT. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.

Dr. Garvin works at South Jordan Health Center Pediatric Clinic in South Jordan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    South Jordan Health Center Pediatric Clinic
    5126 W DAYBREAK PKWY, South Jordan, UT 84009

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mark's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Earwax Buildup
Febrile Convulsion
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Wellness Examination
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Daniel Garvin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316385495
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Blank Children's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Garvin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garvin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garvin works at South Jordan Health Center Pediatric Clinic in South Jordan, UT. View the full address on Dr. Garvin’s profile.

    Dr. Garvin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garvin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

