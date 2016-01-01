Dr. Daniel Garvin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Garvin, MD
Dr. Daniel Garvin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in South Jordan, UT. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
South Jordan Health Center Pediatric Clinic5126 W DAYBREAK PKWY, South Jordan, UT 84009 Directions (435) 264-2756
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Blank Children's Hospital
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
Dr. Garvin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garvin accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.