Dr. Daniel Garibaldi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Garibaldi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
Dr. Garibaldi works at
OCLI - Rockville Centre2000 N Village Ave Ste 402, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 766-2519
East Setauket4 Technology Dr Ste 150, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (866) 733-6254
OCLI -Garden City711 Stewart Ave Ste 160, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 500-4200
Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island-Manhasset1355 Northern Blvd Ste 3, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 627-3232
Ophthalmic Cnsltnts/Long Island70 E Sunrise Hwy Ste 400, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Directions (516) 374-4199
Lopinto Eye Associates732 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 822-3911
Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island-Port Jefferson125 Oakland Ave Ste 101, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 828-7100
Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island - East Meadow - Merrick Avenue30 Merrick Ave Ste 100, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 812-8678Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island (OCLI) - Valley Stream65 Roosevelt Ave Ste 204, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Directions (516) 374-4199Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I saw Dr. Garibaldi at OCLI in Garden City on January 11, 2018, after doing research to find a dry eye specialist. I found Dr. Marguerite McDonald at OCLI and she referred me to Dr. Garibaldi. He removed a Chaliazion that I have had for almost a year. The other doctor that I was seeing last year, first told me she would remove it and then she obviously changed her mind. Dr. Garibaldi did an exceptional job. My eye looks normal again. No bruising, minimal swelling and no discomfort.
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1194779678
- Wilmer Eye Institute At Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
