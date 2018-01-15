See All Ophthalmologists in Rockville Centre, NY
Dr. Daniel Garibaldi, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Garibaldi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Dr. Garibaldi works at OCLI Vision in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in East Setauket, NY, Garden City, NY, Manhasset, NY, Valley Stream, NY, Plainview, NY, Port Jefferson, NY and East Meadow, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OCLI - Rockville Centre
    2000 N Village Ave Ste 402, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 766-2519
  2. 2
    East Setauket
    4 Technology Dr Ste 150, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 733-6254
  3. 3
    OCLI -Garden City
    711 Stewart Ave Ste 160, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 500-4200
  4. 4
    Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island-Manhasset
    1355 Northern Blvd Ste 3, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 627-3232
  5. 5
    Ophthalmic Cnsltnts/Long Island
    70 E Sunrise Hwy Ste 400, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 374-4199
  6. 6
    Lopinto Eye Associates
    732 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 822-3911
  7. 7
    Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island-Port Jefferson
    125 Oakland Ave Ste 101, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 828-7100
  8. 8
    Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island - East Meadow - Merrick Avenue
    30 Merrick Ave Ste 100, East Meadow, NY 11554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 812-8678
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  9. 9
    Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island (OCLI) - Valley Stream
    65 Roosevelt Ave Ste 204, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 374-4199
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Disorders
Blepharitis
Stye
Eyelid Disorders
Blepharitis
Stye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Ptosis Strabismus Diastasis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 15, 2018
    I saw Dr. Garibaldi at OCLI in Garden City on January 11, 2018, after doing research to find a dry eye specialist. I found Dr. Marguerite McDonald at OCLI and she referred me to Dr. Garibaldi. He removed a Chaliazion that I have had for almost a year. The other doctor that I was seeing last year, first told me she would remove it and then she obviously changed her mind. Dr. Garibaldi did an exceptional job. My eye looks normal again. No bruising, minimal swelling and no discomfort.
    Stephanie Pages-Gallo in Franklin Square, New York — Jan 15, 2018
    About Dr. Daniel Garibaldi, MD

    Ophthalmology
    • Ophthalmology
    Ophthalmology
    23 years of experience
    • 23 years of experience
    23 years of experience
    English
    • English
    1194779678
    • 1194779678
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wilmer Eye Institute At Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    • Long Island Jewish Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Dr. Daniel Garibaldi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garibaldi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garibaldi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garibaldi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garibaldi works at OCLI Vision in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in East Setauket, NY, Garden City, NY, Manhasset, NY, Valley Stream, NY, Plainview, NY, Port Jefferson, NY and East Meadow, NY. View the full addresses on Dr. Garibaldi’s profile.

    Dr. Garibaldi has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garibaldi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Garibaldi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garibaldi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garibaldi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garibaldi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

