Dr. Daniel Garber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Garber, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus.
Locations
Carolinas Sleep Specialists, PA2323 Concord Lake Rd, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 707-4120
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Garber is smart, caring & knowledgeable in his field. He offers sound, pragmatic approach to sleep therapies without the feeling that you’re being played by the insurance/medical trolls of the typical health system
About Dr. Daniel Garber, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1801997259
Education & Certifications
- Med College Va Hosps
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Garber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garber.
