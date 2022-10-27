Overview

Dr. Daniel Game, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SARAJEVO / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Game works at Pulmonary Diseases Care in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.