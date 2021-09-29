Dr. Daniel Galante, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Galante, DO
Overview
Dr. Daniel Galante, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from TOURO COLLEGE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park.
Dr. Galante works at
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery at Winter Park1925 Mizell Ave Ste 201, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions
-
2
AdventHealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery at Oviedo8000 Red Bug Lake Rd Ste 290, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Winter Park
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galante?
Dr Galante has provided professional care for the past year and he is a gifted surgeon and a caring and compassionate person.
About Dr. Daniel Galante, DO
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1841583572
Education & Certifications
- TOURO COLLEGE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galante has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galante accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Galante using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Galante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galante works at
Dr. Galante has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galante on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Galante. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galante.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.