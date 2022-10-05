Overview

Dr. Daniel Gagne, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gagne works at BHS Bariatric Surgery in Butler, PA with other offices in Cranberry Township, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.