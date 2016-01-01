Dr. Daniel Fung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Fung, MD
Dr. Daniel Fung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Medicor Cardiology, P.A.225 Jackson St, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 498-5483
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1851682298
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- St George's University
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Fung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fung using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fung has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Secondary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fung has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.