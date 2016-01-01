Overview

Dr. Daniel Fulkerson, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fulkerson works at Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus, Traumatic Brain Injury and Chiari's Deformity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.