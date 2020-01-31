Dr. Fuleihan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Fuleihan, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Fuleihan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Dr. Fuleihan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Associated Healthcare Systems Inc1000 E Genesee St Ste 300, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 471-1044
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fuleihan?
I’ve been seeing dr F for 2 years. He’s to the point. No BS ... doesn’t have time for nonsense ... he takes his work serious and is very smart. I can see how someone would say his bedside manner may not be warm and fuzzy but that’s not what he’s there for. He’s there for your health , not to be your mommy !!!!! I think he’s great ! He’s honest and puts you through a complete exam
About Dr. Daniel Fuleihan, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1245226919
Education & Certifications
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital|S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Am U Beirut
- Amer U Beirut
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fuleihan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuleihan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuleihan works at
Dr. Fuleihan has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuleihan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuleihan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuleihan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuleihan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuleihan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.