Dr. Daniel Fuentes, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuentes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Fuentes, DO
Overview
Dr. Daniel Fuentes, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Fuentes works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Johnathan Williams208 Gaslight Blvd, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 630-8833Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- NGS CoreSource
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fuentes?
OFFICE, STAFF AND DR. FUENTES EXCELLENT. DR. FUENTES DID MY HIP REPLACEMENT AND EVERY PART OF THE EXPERIENCE WENT VERY WELL. NO COMPLAINTS, MANY WORDS OF PRAISE....
About Dr. Daniel Fuentes, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1336189562
Education & Certifications
- Garden City hospital/ Michigan State University
- Grandview Hospital
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fuentes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuentes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuentes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuentes works at
Dr. Fuentes has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuentes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuentes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuentes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuentes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuentes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.