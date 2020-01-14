Dr. Daniel Frum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Frum, MD
Dr. Daniel Frum, MD is a Dermatologist in Silverdale, WA. They completed their residency with Naval Med Center
Dr. Frum works at
The Doctors Clinic Cavalon Place2011 Nw Myhre Pl, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions (360) 830-1600
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Professional, businesslike and a pleasant nature. Has caught a couple skin cancers for me over the years. Easy to talk to.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1194775619
- Naval Med Center
- Deaconess Hospital
Dr. Frum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frum has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Frum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.