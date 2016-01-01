See All Oncologists in Robbinsdale, MN
Super Profile

Dr. Daniel Frenning, MD

Oncology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Frenning, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They specialize in Oncology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with North Memorial Health and CentraCare – Monticello Hospital.

Dr. Frenning works at North Memorial Health Cancer Center in Robbinsdale, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Memorial Health Cancer Center
    3435 W Broadway Ave Ste 1135, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Memorial Health
  • CentraCare – Monticello Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PreferredOne
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Daniel Frenning, MD

    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Minn Hosps
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Minn Hosps
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Minn Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Frenning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frenning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frenning has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frenning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frenning works at North Memorial Health Cancer Center in Robbinsdale, MN. View the full address on Dr. Frenning’s profile.

    Dr. Frenning has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frenning.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frenning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frenning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

