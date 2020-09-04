See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Daniel Freet, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Freet, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.

Dr. Freet works at UT Physicians Surgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UT Physicians Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    6410 Fannin St Ste 1400, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 325-7181

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries
Second-Degree Burns
Third-Degree Burns
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 04, 2020
    Dr. Freet was so caring and attentive to my mom's needs. He was patient and did an excellent job of communicating information regarding her surgery. Furthermore, he made sure to make my mom feel comfortable by answering all of her questions and not rushing us during the visit.
    Pennelope Lee — Sep 04, 2020
    About Dr. Daniel Freet, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861424558
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Tex
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Iowa College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Freet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Freet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Freet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Freet works at UT Physicians Surgery in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Freet’s profile.

    Dr. Freet has seen patients for Burn Injuries, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Freet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

