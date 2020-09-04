Overview

Dr. Daniel Freet, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Freet works at UT Physicians Surgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.