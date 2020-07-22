Dr. Daniel Freedberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Freedberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Freedberg works at
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
Best Doctor, trust me ..
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1487815551
- Newyork-Presbyterian/ Columbia University Medical Center
- Columbia University Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Freedberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freedberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freedberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freedberg works at
Dr. Freedberg has seen patients for Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freedberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freedberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freedberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.