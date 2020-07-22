Overview

Dr. Daniel Freedberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Freedberg works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.