Dr. Daniel Fram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Fram, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They completed their fellowship with U Conn/Hartford Hosp|Univ Ct/Hartford Hosp
Dr. Fram works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 1022, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-5083Wednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fram was great. Top knotch. Recommended cabg for me instead of stenting. I believed him and it went well. Thanks
About Dr. Daniel Fram, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1770586471
Education & Certifications
- U Conn/Hartford Hosp|Univ Ct/Hartford Hosp
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fram works at
