Overview

Dr. Daniel Fox, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.



Dr. Fox works at Hearing Specialists of Texas in Katy, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Vertigo and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.