Dr. Daniel Fox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Fox, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Dr. Fox works at
Locations
1
Texas ENT Specialists - Katy Memorial23920 Katy Fwy Ste 430, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 347-6700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
2
Texas ENT Specialists - Sugar Land17520 W Grand Pkwy S # 440, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (832) 678-8350
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Daniel Fox (Texas ENT specialists) did a wonderful job operating on both sinuses in November 2020. He completely solved my breathing problems that had bothered me for 10 terrible years. He and his staff are very kind, and Dr. Fox has the needed experience and training to work successfully.
About Dr. Daniel Fox, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
