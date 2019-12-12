Dr. Daniel Fowler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fowler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Fowler, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Fowler, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Locations
Knoxville Center for Dermatology & Plastic Surgery4319 Papermill Dr, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 470-4127
Fairfield Glade Satellite Office132 Stonehenge Dr Ste 119, Crossville, TN 38558 Directions (865) 671-3888
Parkwest9430 Park West Blvd Ste 240, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 470-4127
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Breast reconstruction surgery has been completed and is phenomenal. Office wait time is minimal, staff is very competent and Dr Fowler is a professional and compassionate surgeon, genuinely concerned about your health and well-being, both physically and emotionally. Every phone call has been answered promptly. I would emphatically recommend Dr Fowler!
About Dr. Daniel Fowler, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
