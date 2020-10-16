Overview

Dr. Daniel Fosmire, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Fosmire works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Essential Tremor and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.