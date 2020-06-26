Overview

Dr. Daniel Fortier, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Fortier works at Flagler Medical Associates in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.