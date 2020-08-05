Overview

Dr. Daniel Fortes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Rio De Janeiro, Centro De Ciencias Da Saude, Faculdade De Medicina and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Williamson, Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Fortes works at Cardiothoracic And Vascular Surgeons in Austin, TX with other offices in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.