Dr. Daniel Flora, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Flora, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Edgewood, KY.
Locations
Palliative Care Clinic1 Medical Village Dr, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 301-4000Monday9:00am - 3:30pmTuesday9:00am - 3:30pmWednesday9:00am - 3:30pmThursday9:00am - 3:30pmFriday9:00am - 3:30pm
St Elizabeth Healthcare Cancer Care Lab20 Medical Village Dr Ste 200, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 301-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor. Caring, Kind. Saved my husband and mother-in-law life.
About Dr. Daniel Flora, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1952563355
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flora has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flora accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flora has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Flora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flora.
