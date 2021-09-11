Dr. Daniel Flewelling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flewelling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Flewelling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Flewelling, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. Flewelling works at
Locations
Sjmhs Specialty Physicians5333 McAuley Dr Rm 3001, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 712-8100
- 2 19000 St Joes Pkwy Ste 320, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (734) 712-8100
- 3 4350 Jackson Rd Ste 350, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Directions (734) 712-8100
Mc Hugh Timothy A MD7575 Grand River Rd Ste 202, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (734) 712-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Flewelling was a Godsend . my urologist retired and i am new to this area. He took me in as an emergency surgery transferred from another St Josephs hospital. He was so very kind and gave me all the time i needed to answer my questions. I had bad anxiety and had so much pain with a huge kidney stone and he was so very soothing . He and the entire staff in Ann Arbor were the best . i am blessed by this experience . i highly recommend this dr , he is excellent and i am grateful.
About Dr. Daniel Flewelling, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1841413614
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
