Dr. Daniel Fleming, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Fleming, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Fleming works at ENT Clinics Of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    San Antonio Ent
    4775 Hamilton Wolfe Rd Ste 1, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 615-8332
    4411 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 575-4584

Hospital Affiliations
  • Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Daniel Fleming, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891797254
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Fleming, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleming is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fleming has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fleming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fleming works at ENT Clinics Of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Fleming’s profile.

    Dr. Fleming has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleming on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleming. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleming.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleming, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleming appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

