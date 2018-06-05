Dr. Finn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Finn, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Finn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Finn works at
Locations
1
Capital Region Urology319 S Manning Blvd Ste 106, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 438-1019
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient pf Dr. Finn's fro 27 years. Very caring doctor and first-class urologist.
About Dr. Daniel Finn, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1568411064
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finn has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Finn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finn.
