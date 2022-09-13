Overview

Dr. Daniel Files, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Levittown, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Files works at Bucks Family Medicine in Levittown, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.