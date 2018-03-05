Dr. Field has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Field, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Field, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Okemos, MI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Dr. Field works at
Locations
Integrated Family Psychiatry Pllc2422 Jolly Rd Ste 300, Okemos, MI 48864 Directions (517) 347-6944
Transforming Perspectives Therapy Services LLC4131 Okemos Rd Ste 9, Okemos, MI 48864 Directions (517) 897-6463
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Field is a genius in his knowledge of medications, their side effects, and how they will impact a child. He is thoughtful and an amazing listener who always takes all concerns into account. He is wonderful to work with!
About Dr. Daniel Field, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1700999893
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Field accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Field has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Field works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Field. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Field.
