Dr. Daniel Fernandez, MD

Radiation Oncology
5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Fernandez, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their residency with California Pacific Medical Center - Internal Medicine|University of South Florida - Radiation Oncology

Dr. Fernandez works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Magnolia Campus
    12902 Usf Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612 (813) 725-7760

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Brachytherapy
Gynecologic Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Brachytherapy

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 11, 2022
    One of the most caring and compassionate Doctors I have ever met. He was very knowledgeable and he explained his procedure perfectly. I feel blessed to have him as a Doctor.
    Penelope Lopez — Jul 11, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Fernandez, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1164682803
    Education & Certifications

    • California Pacific Medical Center - Internal Medicine|University of South Florida - Radiation Oncology
    • Radiation Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Moffitt Cancer Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fernandez’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

