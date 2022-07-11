Dr. Daniel Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Fernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Fernandez, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their residency with California Pacific Medical Center - Internal Medicine|University of South Florida - Radiation Oncology
Dr. Fernandez works at
Magnolia Campus12902 Usf Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 725-7760
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
One of the most caring and compassionate Doctors I have ever met. He was very knowledgeable and he explained his procedure perfectly. I feel blessed to have him as a Doctor.
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- Male
- 1164682803
- California Pacific Medical Center - Internal Medicine|University of South Florida - Radiation Oncology
- Radiation Oncology
- Moffitt Cancer Center
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
