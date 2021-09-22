Dr. Daniel Ferguson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferguson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Ferguson, MD
Dr. Daniel Ferguson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Layton, UT.
Dr. Ferguson works at
Ogden Clinic201 W Layton Pkwy Ste 4C, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (435) 254-5937
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Brigham City Community Hospital
- Cache Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is the most friendly, thorough OBGYN that I have ever had. He listened to all of my concerns and addressed each one of my questions. The appointment was not rushed and I felt like he took the time to hear me out and resolve everything for me. I had surgery performed by him as well - the surgery went perfectly and my recovery was easier than expected. The staff in his office and the staff attending to me have always been pleasant and easy to work with. I have never felt uncomfortable around him or his staff, especially in dealing with so many personal areas.
About Dr. Daniel Ferguson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Community Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferguson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferguson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferguson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferguson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.