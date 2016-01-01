Dr. Daniel Ferguson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferguson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Ferguson, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Ferguson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine.
Locations
Eye Care Specialists Sc10150 W National Ave Ste 300, Milwaukee, WI 53227 Directions (414) 258-4550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Ferguson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1124097936
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
- Aurora St Lukes Medical Center
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferguson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferguson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferguson has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferguson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferguson.
