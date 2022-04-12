Dr. Daniel Feldmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Feldmann, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Feldmann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center.
Dr. Feldmann works at
Locations
-
1
Geisinger Institute Ortho/Sprts115 Woodbine Ln, Danville, PA 17821 Directions (570) 271-6700Monday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Geisinger Medical Center Ortho100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Directions (570) 271-6541
-
3
Geisinger Woodbine16 WOODBINE LN, Danville, PA 17821 Directions (570) 271-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feldmann?
I appreciated how he explained everything in detail and asked several times if I had any questions. I was very pleased by how successful my surgery was.
About Dr. Daniel Feldmann, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1558338632
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldmann works at
Dr. Feldmann has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.