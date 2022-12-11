Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Feldman, MD
Dr. Daniel Feldman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Livonia, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Mendelson Orthopedics PC36622 5 Mile Rd Ste 101, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 542-0200
Synergy Anesthesia Pllc5504 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48092 Directions (586) 838-2035
Genesys Surgery Center LLC35105 Warren Rd, Westland, MI 48185 Directions (734) 351-5272
Mendelson Schoenherr30205 Schoenherr Rd Ste B, Warren, MI 48088 Directions (586) 261-1960
I have been seeing Dr Feldman for a couple years. He has been working with me to figure out the issue with my headaches since my car accident. He continues to work and try different things. He is very professional and listens to my questions and answers them all the best that he can so I can understand.
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Fibromyalgia and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.