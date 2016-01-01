See All Neurosurgeons in Washington, DC
Neurosurgery
Dr. Daniel Felbaum, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Washington, DC. 

Dr. Felbaum works at MedStar Georgetown Physicians Group - Neuroscience Center in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari Malformation Type 1, Subdural Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MedStar Georgetown Physicians Group - Neuroscience Center
    110 Irving St NW, Washington, DC 20010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 830-1042
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chiari Malformation Type 1
Subdural Hemorrhage
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    About Dr. Daniel Felbaum, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1013216472
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Felbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Felbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Felbaum works at MedStar Georgetown Physicians Group - Neuroscience Center in Washington, DC. View the full address on Dr. Felbaum’s profile.

    Dr. Felbaum has seen patients for Chiari Malformation Type 1, Subdural Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Felbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Felbaum has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

