Dr. Daniel Feiten, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Feiten, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Centennial, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, Littleton Adventist Hospital and Parker Adventist Hospital.
Greenwood Pediatrics - Centennial9094 E Mineral Cir Ste 100, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (303) 963-0073
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Dan is wonderful! He has taken care of our 3 children for 13 years and they all love him. I am impressed that he really listens to my children, he especially connects with my teenagers and includes them in their healthcare decisions. We have moved around and seen multiple providers in different states and we are so happy with the care we receive from Dr. Dan. He has tremendous experience and wisdom in talking with and taking care of kids of all ages.
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1437221942
- University Of Colorado
- University Of Colorado
- University Of Colorado
- Pediatrics
Dr. Feiten has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feiten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feiten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Feiten. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feiten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feiten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feiten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.