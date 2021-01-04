Dr. Daniel Feigold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feigold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Feigold, MD
Dr. Daniel Feigold, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Rutgers RWJ Medical School, Division of Colon & Rectal Surgery125 Paterson St, New Brunswick, NJ 08903 Directions (732) 353-1832
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Few years ago he treated me ,saved my life. He is best.
Education & Certifications
- National Cancer Institute|Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
- Overlook Hospital
- Chicago Medical School
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
