Overview

Dr. Daniel Feiler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.



Dr. Feiler works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Iowa City, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.