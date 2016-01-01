Dr. Daniel Feiler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feiler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Feiler, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Feiler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
Dr. Feiler works at
Locations
-
1
Quest Diagnostics9301 W 74th St # 130, Overland Park, KS 66204 Directions (913) 831-7400
-
2
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics200 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242 Directions (319) 356-4674
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Daniel Feiler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1245572916
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feiler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feiler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feiler works at
Dr. Feiler has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feiler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feiler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feiler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feiler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feiler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.