Dr. Feeney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Feeney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Feeney, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Brentwood Hospital1006 Highland Ave, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 222-6226
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Great man, better doctor.
About Dr. Daniel Feeney, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1326012949
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Feeney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feeney has seen patients for Impulse Control Disorders, ADHD and-or ADD and Conduct Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feeney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Feeney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feeney.
