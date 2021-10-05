Overview

Dr. Daniel Feeney, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Feeney works at Brentwood Hospital Psychiatry in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Impulse Control Disorders, ADHD and-or ADD and Conduct Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.