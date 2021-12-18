Overview

Dr. Daniel Fassett, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Graham Hospital Association, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center, OSF St. Mary Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Fassett works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Orlando, FL with other offices in Lake Mary, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.