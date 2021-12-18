Dr. Daniel Fassett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fassett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Fassett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Fassett, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Graham Hospital Association, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center, OSF St. Mary Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Rothman Orthopaedics - Innovation Tower, Orlando, FL265 E Rollins St Ste 11100, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (800) 769-4879
Rothman Orthopaedics, Lake Mary, FL1141 Patterson Ter, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (800) 769-4879
Hospital Affiliations
- Graham Hospital Association
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
- OSF St. Mary Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Saved my life after dr Patrick Tracy's botched surgery and misdiagnosed the collapse of his surgery. Dr Fassett restored my life!
About Dr. Daniel Fassett, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- University Of Ut Med Center
- University of Utah Hospital
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Clemson University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fassett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fassett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fassett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Fassett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fassett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fassett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fassett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.