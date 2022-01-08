See All General Surgeons in Crystal Lake, IL
Dr. Daniel Farrugia, MD

Breast Surgery
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Farrugia, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MALTA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.

Dr. Farrugia works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group-Surgical Associates-Gavers in Crystal Lake, IL with other offices in Huntley, IL and Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Centegra Gavers Breast Center
    360 N Terra Cotta Rd Ste C, Crystal Lake, IL 60012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 455-2752
  2. 2
    Centegra Huntley Hospital
    10350 Haligus Rd, Huntley, IL 60142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 455-2752
  3. 3
    Elite Body Sculpture LLC
    60 E Delaware Pl Ste 1400, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 202-9909
  4. 4
    Centegra Physician Care-surgical Associates
    690 E Terra Cotta Ave, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 455-2752

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 08, 2022
    Down to earth, made me feel comfortable. Was very honest in his opinions about what would work best for me. Happy with my results and getting confidence back after having kids!
    Kk. — Jan 08, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Farrugia, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710130901
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospitals of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Florida
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MALTA / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
