Dr. Daniel Farray-Berges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farray-Berges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Farray-Berges, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Farray-Berges, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Weslaco, TX.
Dr. Farray-Berges works at
Locations
-
1
Weslaco1330 E 6th St Ste 204, Weslaco, TX 78596 Directions (956) 969-0021Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Knapp Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farray-Berges?
All went as planned
About Dr. Daniel Farray-Berges, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- 1639116288
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farray-Berges has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farray-Berges accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farray-Berges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farray-Berges works at
Dr. Farray-Berges has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farray-Berges on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farray-Berges speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Farray-Berges. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farray-Berges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farray-Berges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farray-Berges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.