Dr. Daniel Fang, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Daniel Fang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with U Hosps of Cleveland

Dr. Fang works at Abrazo Medical & Surgical Weight Loss - Scottsdale in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Abrazo Medical and Surgical Weight Loss at Scottsdale Campus
    Abrazo Medical and Surgical Weight Loss at Scottsdale Campus
3811 E Bell Rd Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85032
(480) 454-7350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Scottsdale Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic

Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Breast Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Peptic Ulcer
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominoplasty
Abscess
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acid Reflux Surgery
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Disorders
Anal Fissure
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anorectal Abscess
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Benign Tumor
Bile Duct Procedure
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Breast Diseases
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Cholelithiasis
Colectomy
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Varices
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Atresia
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Meckel's Diverticulum
Megacolon
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Pancreatic Cancer
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Pulmonary Disease
Pyloric Stenosis
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Rib Fracture
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Surgical Weight Loss
Thoracentesis
Thrombosis
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Tracheal Surgery
Traumatic Brain Injury
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Varicose Veins
Vascular Disease
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 16, 2022
    Very nice and knowledgeable. Zero pressure. He provides the information and answers any and all questions without hesitation. This doctor is smart and knows what he’s doing. I would trust him again any day!
    KP — Nov 16, 2022
    General Surgery
    English, Chinese
    1033170634
    U Hosps of Cleveland
    General Surgery
